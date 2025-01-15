Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers to declare for 2025 NFL draft

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — University of Texas at Austin quarterback Quinn Ewers is declaring for the NFL draft, according to his agent Ron Slavin.
This decision will end his football career at UT, "that saw him go 21-5 as a starter the last two years", Pete Thamel said on X Wednesday morning.
This year's NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is declaring for the NFL draft, his agent Ron Slavin told ESPN. The decision ends a career at Texas that saw him go 21-5 as a starter the last two years revive and lead the Longhorns to the school’s only two CFP appearances. pic.twitter.com/JzsaBJ03qh— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2025