Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers to declare for 2025 NFL draft

Ewers.jpeg
AP
Ewers.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — University of Texas at Austin quarterback Quinn Ewers is declaring for the NFL draft, according to his agent Ron Slavin.

This decision will end his football career at UT, "that saw him go 21-5 as a starter the last two years", Pete Thamel said on X Wednesday morning.

This year's NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood