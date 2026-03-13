Texas A&M women's tennis falls to No. 1 Georgia 5-2 in hard-fought match at Mitchell Tennis Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M women's tennis dropped a close match to No. 1 ranked Georgia 5-2 Friday at George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, falling to 13-3 on the season.

TAMU Tennis

The Aggies got off to a strong start in doubles play, with Mia Kupres and Lucciana Perez dominating the No. 8 pairing for the Bulldogs 6-0 on Court 1. The remaining two doubles courts were competitive but ultimately went to Georgia, 6-3 and 6-4, giving the Bulldogs the doubles point.

Head coach Mark Weaver said the doubles portion of the match was a turning point.

"I thought we laid it all out there tonight. We did. It was a great tennis match. I think the doubles was very important for us. We played amazing doubles at 1-dos. I felt like at 2 and 3 doubles we kind of backed down when we really needed to take it to them. So I thought the doubles was key," Weaver said.

Perez carried her strong performance into singles play, winning her sets 6-0 and 6-1. Lexington Reed also delivered a standout performance on Court 3, rallying from down 3-0 to win 6 of 7 games before carrying that momentum into the second set, giving the Aggies a 2-1 lead in singles.

Georgia responded quickly, taking Courts 4 and 5. The final two matches went to three sets, with the Bulldogs winning both to secure the 5-2 victory.

Weaver said he sees the loss as an opportunity for growth.

"Yeah, I think you can learn way more from your, your, your losses than your, than your wins. Uh, at the end of the day, I, I think with the new rankings, we've, our 3 losses are to the #1, #2, 3 teams in the nation. So, um, yeah, we've gotten better, uh, all season with our losses," Weaver said.

The Aggies will look to bounce back against No. 22 South Carolina on Saturday.

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