Texas A&M University's Red, White and Blue Game returns in honor of America's 250th anniversary

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KRHD) — Texas A&M will revive its Red, White and Blue Game on Sept. 12 when the Aggies host Arizona State at Kyle Field, marking the first time since 2021 that the patriotic tradition returns.

The Red White and Blue Game honors military service members and remembers those lost on 9/11.

The tradition began in 2001 following the Sept. 11 attacks, when Texas A&M organized the patriotic game in just over a week, when five university students came together.

The inaugural game raised $180,000 for New York fire and police benevolence relief funds, with an additional $55,000 raised after game day.

You can watch the game Sept. 12 on 25 News/15 ABC.