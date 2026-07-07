Texas A&M basketball's Cade Phillips, Bucky McMillan talk team chemistry ahead of 2026-27 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M men's basketball transfer Cade Phillips and head coach Bucky McMillan spoke with reporters Tuesday ahead of practice, discussing the Aggies' offseason progress, team chemistry, and expectations for the upcoming season.

Phillips, a transfer from Tennessee, said his prior relationship with McMillan was a major factor in his decision to join the program.

"A past relationship like I had with Bucky, you know, being from the Birmingham area and him being from Birmingham and coaching through there, obviously instantly drew me near to here at the very beginning of this process when they reached out," Phillips said. "Getting to come out here and get to meet everybody and get to see the culture that he's beginning to start here and the momentum that this program is gaining, it was hard to say no."

Phillips said the program's identity centers on effort and physicality — qualities he believes will matter most when the schedule gets difficult.

"The trend of college basketball, the teams that have gone deep and the teams that have won it all are the teams that can play fast, but the teams that can also play physical," Phillips said. "You have to be able to win shootouts against Alabama and win the rock fights against Florida. To be able to bring both of those is what I plan to bring."

Adapting to McMillan's up-tempo system after Tennessee's more methodical offense has been the biggest adjustment, Phillips said.

"A lot of running in practice. Everything is 90 MPH," Phillips said. "I'd say get used to making decisions faster. I think that has been the biggest difference from coming from a slower team to a faster team, and I think my God-given abilities will take over from the rest."

Phillips also praised the makeup of his new teammates, including transfers Jalen Shelley and PJ Haggerty.

"For those guys to have as much success in college basketball that they have, they haven't let any of it get to their head," Phillips said. "We're all here on one mission and that's to win the next basketball game."

McMillan said the team's youth has kept energy levels high through the summer.

"They work hard, good attitudes, not as old as last year's group," McMillan said. "This group is kind of excited to play and kind of see where everybody stacks up."

McMillan provided an update on injured players McKenzie and Zach, both of whom have returned to 5-on-5 work.

"They make us look longer. We take up more space out there on the floor on defense than we did last year with them out there," McMillan said.

On Phillips, McMillan said the veteran forward's background speaks for itself.

"Cade's played in an Elite Eight game and been a captain of a team that's been really good. I've known Cade since he was 14," McMillan said. "Cade's a winner. Just knows what it takes to win, and he'll be a leader for us."

McMillan said the team is further along installing his system than at this point last season, but emphasized that individual skill development must keep pace with the team's 5-on-5 focus heading into a demanding schedule.

"Our schedule will be difficult. It's gonna be a little more challenging in the non-con, and I know our SEC schedule is gonna be really tough," McMillan said. "We want to make sure in our non-league play that we're ready to go."