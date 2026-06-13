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Texas A&M Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

With multiple All-American talents heading to the next level, the Aggies will need to add talent back as well as retain their own players.
Texas A&M Baseball, Aggie Baseball
Texas A&amp;M University, Texas A&amp;M Baseball, 25 News
Texas A&M Baseball, Aggie Baseball
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COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Following a successful season that still left room to be desired, Michael Earley and the Aggies have a lot of production to replace. Losing at least two All-Americans and three possible first-round picks will be no small task. Hiring Barry Enright from the Athletics might help the staff see more new names.

Who's out:

  • Junior RHP Mike Bollinger
  • Freshman RHP Luke Billings
  • Sophomore INF Sawyer Farr
  • Sophomore OF Sam Erickson

Who is in:

  • Rising senior INF Jack Bell (TCU)
    2026 stats: Has a slash line of .303/.452/.490 Six home runs with 52 hits and 27 RBI's. Returns to the Aggies after leaving in 2024.
  • Rising senior OF/1B Layne Arroyos (Western Kentucky)
    2026 stats: Slash line of .361/.475/.572 with six home runs and 50 RBI's
  • Rising senior RHP Johnny Nuanez (Wichita State)
    2026 stats: 6-2 record with a 2.56 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Threw 56 and one-third innings.

There are many holes on the roster still to fill and we will have updates as they come in.

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