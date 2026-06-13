Texas A&M Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Following a successful season that still left room to be desired, Michael Earley and the Aggies have a lot of production to replace. Losing at least two All-Americans and three possible first-round picks will be no small task. Hiring Barry Enright from the Athletics might help the staff see more new names.

Who's out:



Junior RHP Mike Bollinger

Freshman RHP Luke Billings

Sophomore INF Sawyer Farr

Sophomore OF Sam Erickson

Who is in:



Rising senior INF Jack Bell (TCU)

2026 stats: Has a slash line of .303/.452/.490 Six home runs with 52 hits and 27 RBI's. Returns to the Aggies after leaving in 2024.

2026 stats: Has a slash line of .303/.452/.490 Six home runs with 52 hits and 27 RBI's. Returns to the Aggies after leaving in 2024. Rising senior OF/1B Layne Arroyos (Western Kentucky)

2026 stats: Slash line of .361/.475/.572 with six home runs and 50 RBI's

2026 stats: Slash line of .361/.475/.572 with six home runs and 50 RBI's Rising senior RHP Johnny Nuanez (Wichita State)

2026 stats: 6-2 record with a 2.56 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Threw 56 and one-third innings.

There are many holes on the roster still to fill and we will have updates as they come in.