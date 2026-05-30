Texas A&M baseball rallies from 5-run deficit to beat Lamar 7-5 in regional play

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball erased a 5-run deficit to defeat Lamar 7-5, advancing to the winner's side of the regional bracket.

Aggie Baseball Regional Opener

The Aggies trailed 5-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before the offense came alive. Head coach Michael Earley said the team's mentality never wavered.

"The starter did a hell of a job. The guy pitched his tail off. They got some runs early, but we kept playing, kept getting on base, and moved the ball. Gavin did an awesome job keeping it right there. We just kept playing. I mean, obviously you can say you start slow when a guy pitches well like that, keeps you off balance. It looks like it's slow. We were as ready to play as we've been, you know, every single game, but they just played well, man. That's a really tough team." Earley said.

Shane Cedeo started on the mound but struggled, surrendering 3 runs across 3 innings. Gavin Lyons relieved him and provided the stability the Aggies needed to stay in the game.

"It doesn't matter the score, who we're playing, what inning it is. So I just went out there with that mindset." Lyons said.

The comeback began in the fifth inning when Gavin Grahovac drilled a solo home run — his 20th of the season — clinching the ninth 20-homer season in program history and the second time he has accomplished the feat. One batter later, Chris Hacopian launched a home run to left-center field, pulling the Aggies within 2 at 5-3.

"I had a feeling that he was probably coming with mostly off-speed stuff. So, you see something, and it's as simple as that. My mindset doesn't change based on the game, it's the same process." Hacopian said.

Hacopian logged his 14th multi-hit and 8th multi-RBI performance of the season.

In the seventh, the Aggies loaded the bases on a walk by Sorrell, an infield single by Hacopian, and a hit by pitch on Duer. A walk by Nico Partida brought a run home, and a sacrifice fly by Bear Harrison tied the game at 5.

Harrison was hit by a pitch for the 19th time this season, ranking fourth most in a single season in Texas A&M history. His 32nd career hit by pitch in the Maroon & White ranks fifth in program history. The junior catcher has reached base safely in 29 consecutive games.

Clayton Freshcorn entered in the eighth inning. With Ben Royo on second after lacing a double down the left field line, Travis Chestnut laid down a sacrifice bunt that was thrown away from first base, allowing Royo to score the go-ahead run. Grahovac walked, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Sorrell walked to load the bases, and Hacopian added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly, giving the Aggies a 7-5 lead.

Royo stole his first base of the season and extended his hitting streak to seven games. Sorrell extended his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 11 games.

Freshcorn closed out the ninth inning to seal the victory. The win secured the Aggies' 27th 40-win season in program history.

Texas A&M will next face the winner of the USC-Texas State game Saturday at 8 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

