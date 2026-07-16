Clayton Freshcorn returning to Texas A&M Baseball, turning down St. Louis Cardinals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M received one of its biggest offseason victories Tuesday as All-American closer Clayton Freshcorn announced he will return to College Station for the 2027 season instead of signing with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Freshcorn was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 564 overall pick in the 19th round of the MLB Draft, but elected to return for his senior season and give head coach Micheal Early one of the nation's premier relief pitchers.

The right-hander is coming off a breakout junior campaign that established him as one of the top closers in college baseball. Freshcorn earned First Team All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, was named First Team All-SEC, earned ABCA/Rawlings Central All-Region First Team recognition and was a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.

In 2026, Freshcorn made 27 appearances while posting a 2.82 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP across 54.1 innings. He struck out 56 batters while issuing only 6 walks, finishing with an outstanding 9.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

He also led the SEC with 12 saves, tying for the third-most saves in a single season in Texas A&M program history, while recording 18 scoreless appearances.

His return gives the Aggies an experienced anchor who will fight to be the Friday night starter. Freshcorn showed his ability to start a game against USC in the final game of the season.