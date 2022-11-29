Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, wife announce birth of son Patrick 'Bronze' Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child on Monday evening.

Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to announce the birth of his son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, alongside a photo of the baby's legs in a brown and white onesie.

In the caption, the NFL player wrote, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz."

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍 @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/2ltjXsnE09 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2022

The couple also has a 20-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, who was born last February.

ESPN reported that the duo met as students at a Texas high school.

According to the sports media outlet, the NFL quarterback proposed to his wife the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV ring.

In March, the couple tied the knot in Hawaii, ESPN reported.

David Medina at KSHB first reported this story.