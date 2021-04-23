Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael says he has ALS

CHICAGO (AP) — Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears' 1985 Super Bowl championship team, says he has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.

The 63-year-old McMichael disclosed his condition to the Chicago Tribune.

The disease, also known as ALS, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing a loss of muscle control.

McMichael said his arms began tingling a while back and thought it was because of neck or spine issues from his playing days or while he was a professional wrestler, The Associated Press reported.

He went to the Mayo Clinic in September, and a neurosurgeon suggested he had ALS. He sought other opinions, and doctors in Chicago confirmed the diagnosis in January.

McMichael said he went public with his diagnosis "because he wanted people to know why he will no longer make appearances or provide analysis of the Bears on Chicago’s WMVP-AM."

McMichael was an All-Pro in 1985 and 1987.

He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears' all-time sacks list with 92 1/2.