Centerville High School Baseball removed from 2a State Championship Tournament due to eligibility

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — Centerville High School won't have the chance to defend their State Baseball title after forfeiting the remainder of its games. This comes after allegations were brought to interim Superintendent Dottie Sullivans attention of an ineligible player participating in games.

After an internal review, the district self reported the violation and has been removed from the tournament.

This comes as the Tigers were just four wins away from becoming back to back State Champions.

Centerville ISD sent parents a statement including this excerpt.

"On Monday, May 11, Centerville ISD received notice from the University Interscholastic League (UIL) regarding allegations involving the eligibility status of a CHS baseball student-athlete. In response, the district immediately began a comprehensive internal review and worked closely with the UIL, the District Executive Committee, and all involved parties throughout a multi-day investigative process to address questions and review all available information,"