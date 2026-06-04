Burton High School wins first baseball state championship since 1987, topping Ropesville 6-1

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KRHD) — Burton High School baseball won its first state championship since 1987 Thursday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, defeating Ropesville Ropes High School 6-1 behind a dominant complete-game performance from Tyler Witt.

Witt, the game's MVP, took the mound and threw all 7 innings, allowing just one run on 4 hits while striking out 5 batters. He also ignited the offense, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a triple to right-center field. Logun Tosta was hit by a pitch, and Braydon Martin walked to load the bases. Ruben Rodriguez then hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Witt and give Burton a 1-0 lead.

The game settled into a pitchers' duel over the next two innings with no runs scored. Ropesville tied the game at 1 in the top of the fourth when Jauvyth Cruz singled to center field to score Ryland Kieth, who had reached on a walk and stolen second base.

Burton answered immediately in the bottom of the fourth. Ryder Biggs singled, advanced to third on a passed ball, and scored on an RBI single by Issac Matthies to put the Panthers back in front 2-1.

The Panthers broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth, scoring 4 runs to push the lead to 6-1. Witt singled, advanced on a sacrifice bunt error, and scored on a Rodriguez hit-by-pitch. Tosta scored on a Biggs groundout, and Eli Jaeger capped the inning with a two-RBI double down the left field line. Head coach Matt Thaler credited the offensive surge to quality at-bats.

"You know, you can breathe a little bit easier and, you know, when you put together some runs like that once again when he's on the mound and it's a big park and, you know, we have confidence in our defense, so it came, we came out on top," Thaler said.

Witt returned to finish the final two innings and close out the championship. Thaler said his starter performed exactly as he has all season.

"When he's on the mound, the kids play behind him. He's a hard worker, not only on the field, but off the field in the classroom, and I couldn't be more proud of him. Having him on my team just makes my job 10 times easier," Thaler said.

For Witt, the title meant as much for who he shared it with as for what it represented.

"I've grown up with these boys. I've played on the same team as my catcher Brad Martin since we were like 8 years old, and I'm playing with him again this year. So it feels great. My brother's on this team, a lot of these guys have been around most of my life, so it feels great to finally do it all," Witt said.

Burton fell short in the semifinals last season, making Thursday's championship that much sweeter for the Panthers.

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