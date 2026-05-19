Bryan Yard Dogs open inaugural season May 21 with tickets starting at $8

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Yard Dogs are preparing for their inaugural season, opening May 21 against the Beaumont Oil Barons at Travis Field. The team is bringing affordable family entertainment to the Bryan-College Station community, with tickets ranging from $8 to $12.

Bryan Yard Dogs prep for opening night

General manager Joey Addicott said the team has been working to build an experience that goes beyond the game itself.

"I am super excited for, first of all, this community, second of all, this team, and what we have to offer to this Bryan-College Station community," Addicott said.

Tickets are available through the team's website at bryanyarddogs.com via Glitter, the team's ticketing platform, where fans can select their section. The team's social media channels also carry a direct link to purchase tickets.

Recent upgrades to the ballpark include new concrete areas on the first base side, the removal of the grandstand, and the addition of outdoor furniture, lounge seating, and cocktail tables in the landing area.

Free amenities for kids will include a wiffle ball field and batting cages stocked with wiffle balls and wiffle ball bats. Face painting and other vendor activities will also be available in the landing area.

Addicott said the team is also focused on how it runs on-field promotions with sponsors.

"How can you interact with sponsors that not only benefit just you and the sponsor but benefit the community? So how can they laugh, enjoy, and more importantly, stay in their seats for when we have sponsors on the field," Addicott said.

He added that the Yard Dogs are committed to raising the bar for baseball in the area.

"We know that there's been baseball here before, but I think we're gonna add just a bigger element to that than what was here before, and again we're super excited for this area," Addicott said.

Travis Field is managed by the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation and Facility Services department, which took over operations on Jan. 1. Recreation supervisor Matt Minahan said the city and the Yard Dogs have worked closely together to prepare the facility.

"We coordinate with the Yard Dogs a lot. Obviously they're our main renter here for the summer, so we want to make sure they're happy and provide them with as much improvements and support that we can give them," Minahan said.

One upgrade Minahan highlighted was a new public address system.

"The PA system is very crisp, it's very clean. If you crank that all the way up, you can hear it almost by Legends Events Center, but we won't do that," Minahan said. "They can hear the game, they can hear the game music, the announcements, everything that's going on a lot better."

Minahan described the overall experience as a draw for families.

"It's gonna be a great affordable family fun. You come out here, enjoy the weather, enjoy some great baseball, some good food, and just enjoy the summer atmosphere," Minahan said.

Travis Field is also available to rent beyond Yard Dogs games. Minahan said the facility hosts high school teams, travel ball teams, private schools, junior college tournaments, baseball tournaments, and fast pitch softball tournaments.

Organizations or individuals interested in renting the facility can contact the Bryan Parks and Recreation and Facility Services department. Tickets for the May 21 opening night and the full season schedule are available at bryanyarddogs.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

