Bryan Yard Dogs draw 500-plus fans to Travis Field for opening night

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Yard Dogs drew more than 500 fans to Travis Field for the opening night of their inaugural season, giving the community its first look at the new team.

"It means everything. I think baseball is a good place for the community to come together and be together and then, you know, looking around and just seeing all the smiles on faces, it's just so heartwarming and it's exactly what this town needs," Gus Moser said.

Family members of players were among those packing the stands for the debut.

"It was amazing to see our community support. Quickly it's exciting to see them rally behind the guys, you know, we also, we have to have their support. I mean you have to have the community support to keep these things going, so the more the better," Annette Lambert said.

From a beer patio to food trucks to a face paint stand, the team offered a full experience for fans looking to make a night of it.

"I hope we're coming back for more games. We don't have enough baseball in our life. I love watching baseball. We all love watching baseball, and I just hope that we can come to more games," Moser said.

Most vendors at the event were local businesses, adding a hometown feel to the festivities.

"Brian really supports the small business in the hometown, and it just, you know, multiple events that I've been to, especially this one though, it's really neat to see familiar faces in a lot of the vendors, you know," Tracy Vann said.

For more information on the Yard Dogs and where to buy tickets, visit KXXV.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

