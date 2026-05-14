Bryan and Rudder High seniors sign letters of intent to play college sports

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Senior athletes at Bryan High School and Rudder High School signed their letters of intent to play college sports, with family and community members cheering them on from the stands.
13 athletes from Bryan High School signed, representing football, basketball, soccer, swimming, and baseball programs. Two additional Bryan High students were honored for joining the Naval Academy. Each athlete was met with cheers from teammates as they made their commitments official.
At Rudder High, 2 athletes signed their letters of intent. Jayden Gonzalez will pitch for Arlington Baptist in the spring and AJ Morrison signed to play football at Nelson University.
The Bryan High School signees and their destinations are:
- Chester Gooden — football, Texas Wesleyan
- Troy Odle — football, Manchester University
- Maegan Landin — soccer, Howard Payne University
- Sadi Landin — soccer, Howard Payne University
- Victoria Wright — soccer, Laramie County Community College
- Ethan Mirels — soccer, East Texas Baptist University
- Avery Archer — basketball, St. Mary's University
- Ainsley Horvath — swimming, University of Texas Permian Basin
- Colman Henton — baseball, Randall University
- Felipe Carlos — baseball, Arlington Baptist
- Noah Heninger — baseball, TCS Post Grad
For Emma Reyes, watching her great grandson Jayden sign was a moment years in the making.
"I've been there since day one, since he was born, and changed his Pampers, and I was there, and I'm always trying to give him advice. I'm proud of him and I'm proud of what he's, what he's done now and where he's gonna go," Reyes said.
Jayden said he still remembers how his grandmother pushed him to stay on the right path.
"Yeah, I mean she was always on me about doing good stuff. I mean, being in school or doing, having good grades and you know, just always trying to be a better person for myself," Jayden said.
Reyes said the moment filled her with pride for her grandson.
"I mean, I always had it in my heart that he was going to make it, and so I just try and talk to him, give him a little advice, because, you know, when they're young, you know, it's so easy for them to go on the wrong road, but I kept after him study. That's your main thing. Don't get out of school," Reyes said.
Reyes said she plans to attend Jayden's first game, and that no matter where his athletic career takes him, his community will be there for him when he needs to come home.
Students and parents joined at both gyms to get in on the celebration and be their classmates in their final high school moments.
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