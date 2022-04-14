Bruins to host Penguins for 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park

Fenway Park in Boston will be home to the 2023 NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 as the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Boston Bruins.

Both teams announced the news on Wednesday on social media.

The game will be shown on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, the league said in a press release.

This marks the second time the historic ballpark will play host to the Winter Classic, with the first one taking place in 2010 when the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

The January 2023 game will be the 15th NHL Winter Classic and the 35th NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.

This will be the Bruins' fifth time participating in an NHL regular-season outdoor game and the Penguins' sixth regular-season outdoor game.

Boston is 3-1-0 in their previous regular-season outdoor appearances, and Pittsburgh is 2-2-1.