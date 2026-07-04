Bryan Yard Dogs celebrate Independence Weekend with walk-off win over Nacogdoches Niners

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Yard Dogs walked off with a 6-5 victory over the Nacogdoches Niners in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night at Travis Field, securing their 7th consecutive win while kicking off Independence Weekend with fireworks on the field and in the skies.

Bryan Yard Dogs Fireworks Game

Saturday marks America's 250th birthday celebration, and the Yard Dogs made sure fans felt the patriotic spirit all weekend long.

"So tomorrow is an old fashioned Fourth of July. We won't have fireworks tomorrow, but we will have, you know, a watermelon feed, um, potentially a three legged race. We have a hot dog competition. Please sign up for that, Drew. Moran, one of our interns, would just love for anyone and everyone to sign up for that. He's worked really hard to get that put together," Kensey Lawrence said.

Fans say they continue to come back because of the ballpark environment. Owner Jay LeFevers says the team is building a strong fan base.

"We spent a lot of time just preseason talking to the community, letting them know we're here. We did all the first Fridays, but the momentum is starting to pick up," LeFevers said.

The city of Bryan has also played a major role in supporting the team.

"The city of Bryan has gone above and beyond supporting the team, turfed the entire field. The stands have been painted and power washed. The dugouts, new roofs, power washed. This what we're standing on is a brand new party deck, 2000 square feet, can hold 80 people for group parties. We took down the deck on the right field side and we brought food trucks in, but they've been amazing, supportive. I mean, not just financially, but coming out to the games and, and, um, helping for whatever it is we may be asking for," LeFevers said.

The Yard Dogs' old fashioned Fourth of July game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Travis Field.

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