Brazos Valley teams shine on day one of the 27th Dave Campbell 7 on 7 state tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — More than 5,000 athletes traveled to Veterans Athletic Complex Thursday for day one of the 27th Dave Campbell 7 on 7 state tournament, with 128 teams competing to sharpen their skills ahead of the fall season.

Dave Campbell 7 on 7 State Tournament

Several Brazos Valley teams were in action, with most advancing to bracket play Friday.

Hearne High School competed in Pool D for Division 3, going 2-1 on the day. Jeff Rogers, first-year head coach at Hearne, said the tournament has helped his staff evaluate players.

"I've been here for about a month and a half, so I've met the kids pretty good, and it's been good to see them compete and see how they handle the adversity and how we play in gel together."

Rogers said the evaluation process has been a key focus.

"Right now I'm evaluating our kids and seeing how we act, evaluating personnel who fits in this position, that position is just kind of evaluating the whole part of it."

The Eagles won a close first game, 20-18, before playing a barn burner against Agua Dulce with the score locked at 21 at the end of regulation. Both teams traded touchdowns before a missed two-point conversion left the door open for Hearne.

On first down from the 10, quarterback Zayden Mercer found wide receiver Kelton Cooks, who held on for the catch and the win. Hearne won 42-40.

Cooks reflected on the game-winning play.

"Last play, uh, hard work. Keep going, uh. Just keep, keep doing what you're doing and our hard work will pay off."

The Eagles fell to Axtell in their final game of the day, 27-8, finishing 2-1 and advancing to bracket play Friday.

Paris was the standout performer among Brazos Valley teams, going a perfect 3-0 on the day and advancing to the bracket stage. La Vega also went 2-1, with their only loss coming against Paris, 20-13. Lexington and Austin LBJ each went 2-1 and will also move on to bracket play. Troy finished 0-3 and was eliminated.

Fans from the Brazos Valley said they were impressed with the event and glad it is close to home.

"It's very nice. It's convenient for us. We're able to come in, watch, and even stay for more games, you know, after our boys are finished to support other teams here."

Division 1 will be in pool play Friday while Divisions 2 and 3 will move to the bracket stage.

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