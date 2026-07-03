Brazos Valley Mountain Bike Association builds community on the trails of Bryan Lake

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos Valley Mountain Bike Association is bringing neighbors together on two wheels, holding time trials at Bryan Lake and welcoming riders of all skill levels.

BVMBA Get to know the group

The group hosts a year-round social ride, typically on Tuesday evenings, and moves locations with the seasons.

Bethany Frazier, secretary of the BVMBA, said:

"We do a social ride. It's year round. Typically it's on Tuesday night, and then we uh relocate seasonally. So during the summers, our social rides are out, out at Milliken Reserve, and then during the school year we're back here at Lake Bryan. Um, it's after work. Um, we meet at 6:15 to ride at 6:30, so during late spring through early fall, it's a nice evening ride after it cools off a little bit, and then in the winter it's a true night ride."

The association is open to everyone, from seasoned cyclists to those just getting started. Cathrine Massey, vice president of the BVMBA, said the group made it easy to find a community.

"I wanted to find people to ride with, so I started looking online and I found the group and gathered up all my courage to come out to one of the social rides and. It's been a year now and I love it."

Members of the BVMBA maintain biking trails at both Bryan Lake and Milliken Reserve once a month. Carlos Carbo, a member of the group, said the work is driven by a passion for the sport.

"I think the lake likes having the trails out here, but perhaps they don't have the folks to maintain them, so we maintain them because we're avid mountain bikers and we want to ride."

The association maintains approximately 25 miles of trail at Lake Bryan and another 25 miles at Milliken Reserve, with volunteers gathering once a month for about 3 hours on a Saturday morning to keep the trails in shape.

Frazier said the group's mission goes beyond riding.

"We really just want to see more people on bikes, and we want people who ride bikes to get to know each other and spend time together. So, um, it's really great when we can get folks out here to help us with trail maintenance. Um, we do have about 25 miles of trail here at Lake Bryan and about 25 miles of trail. Um, at Milliken Reserve, and we come out once a month to try to, you know, get as many people, all hands on deck to spend about 3 hours on a Saturday morning to just keep the trails up and in good shape for everyone to come out and enjoy."

For more information on the Brazos Valley Mountain Bike Association, visit bvmba.net.

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