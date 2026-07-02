Brazos Valley Bombers take barnstorm tour to Caldwell with free pop-up game for sold-out crowd

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos Valley Bombers brought their Barnstorm tour to Caldwell High School, drawing a sold-out crowd of 1,000 fans for a free game as the team continues building its presence across the Brazos Valley.

Brazos Valley Bombers pop up game in Campbell

The pop-up game is part of a broader effort by the Bombers to expand their fan base beyond their home base in Navasota, with fans making the drive from College Station, Bryan, and Navasota to catch the game in Caldwell.

Bombers owner Uri Geva said the logistics of playing in new ballparks are becoming easier with each stop.

"It's becoming more of a routine. This is our second one, hopefully a third one coming up that we'll announce around the corner, so the team is getting more used to it, the unload process, the load," Geva said.

Geva said the growing fan engagement is a sign the strategy is working.

"The fan building is happening, right? More people wearing Bombers gear, more people understanding this is affordable, this is family, this is fun, this is America, right? And so building that and building that brand, people I see here that are driving from College Station, from Bryan. From Navasota fans are driving to Caldwell to catch a game, so it feels like now folks from Caldwell can continue to embrace the team, and wherever we go they'll follow us," Geva said.

The Bombers brought the full game-day experience with them, including bounce houses and open batting cages, making the pop-up feel like a home game.

Caldwell resident Tim Moore said the event was a welcome addition to the community.

"Oh man, it's been great to see the kids out here having fun, getting to watch some baseball that we don't get to see if we, you know, unless we go to town. So it's been, it's been a pleasure to have them out here," Moore said.

Fan and sponsor Rodrigo Segnini said the community appreciates the Bombers' outreach.

"Definitely appreciate what they're doing, and we appreciate their initiative to do pop-up games in smaller towns around the Bryant College Station area, and we can all be more excited for their continuous growth and for them to go into their new stadium because as College Station and Bryan continue to grow, we do as well," Segnini said.

The Bombers return to action Tuesday against the Sherman Shadowcats in Navasota. The team is expected to announce another pop-up game later this month.

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