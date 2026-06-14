Brazos Valley Bombers bring family-friendly baseball experience to Navasota High School

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos Valley Bombers opened game one of their season against the Abilene Flying Bison at Navasota High School, and the team's move to Navasota has been a seamless transition for fans.

Bombers vs Flying Bison

The experience is inexpensive and family-friendly, with bounce houses on site for kids. Children from a local T-ball league ran out with the players for the national anthem.

Just like in College Station, the Bombers brought the same fun amenities to their new home.

Owner Uri Geva said the move went smoothly.

"Well, it's easy peasy, right? We brought the same kids home, the same fun that we had in our old ballpark, concession with the same type of amenities, the full service to our all-inclusive season ticket holders, so it's been great. I mean, look, every ballpark has its own pros and cons. We've been a lot more pros here than cons."

Blake Marzon, a local fan, also attended the game.

For fans who are not close enough to Navasota, the Bombers are continuing their barnstorm tour around the Brazos Valley, so keep an eye out for the team playing near you.

The Bombers would pull off their second straight win, beating the Flying Bison 9-2. Tanner Cooper highlighted the offense with a grand slam in the 3rd. Jordan Coronado came in to pitch three strong innings shutting out the Flying Bison and only allowing one hit.

For more information on the Bombers' season or tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

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