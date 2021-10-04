Watch
Brady gets win, passing yards record in return to Gillette

Elise Amendola/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, middle, celebrates with linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) after defeating the New England Patriots 19-17 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Tom Brady,Shaquil Barrett
Posted at 5:52 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 18:52:37-04

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — From the moment the NFL schedule came out with the Buccaneers playing at New England to the rainy night that concluded with, of course, a victory at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady knew this would be very different.

He admitted to getting emotional about facing the Patriots on Sunday night in "a great stadium for me."

He mentioned the "Patriots-type weather" and the supportive crowd —for the home team, not for the visiting quarterback. He even recognized how annoying "the foghorn" that rallies the New England defense can be.

Brady, 44, also mastered another feat Sunday by reaching 80,359 yards by air.

Oh yeah, he also cherished a 19-17 victory that was anything but vintage Brady but was good enough.

Brady wasn't the only one who had fun. A lot of people thoroughly enjoyed the game.

According to CNBC, the game drew 27.2 million viewers on NBC, which is now the most-watched Sunday Night Football game since 2012 for the network.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
