Baylor football team grounded in Waco amid FAA ground stop

Baylor is among one of the many football teams affected by the Federal Aviation Administration's ground stop, a source confirms to 25 News.

The Baylor football team is grounded in Waco and they are slated to head to Provo Utah, to play the BYU Cougars.

Friday, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on all air traffic at U.S. airports Friday due to "extraordinary circumstances."

The stop required that all air traffic set to depart U.S. airports remain grounded.

There's no word on when the ground stop will be lifted.