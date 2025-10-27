REPORT: Baylor dismisses offensive line coach Mason Miller

UPDATE 1:16 p.m.:

Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda confirms Mason Miller is no longer with the program, referring to it as a, "personal matter."

"My heart and all of my thoughts and really my best wishes for his future go out to him and his family," Aranda said during Monday's press conference. "It's just a personal thing and we've got a bunch of, uh, we got a group of O-line guys that are analyst-type guys that took over the role on Saturday and are aiming to do it again this week and the remaining way through."

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.:

Reports are out Monday that Baylor has dismissed offensive line coach Mason Miller.

ESPN's Pete Thamel posting on X that sources tell him Miller is no longer with the program. He has been with the Bears for two seasons since moving to Waco from Tarleton State.

Around halfway through the season, the Baylor football team sits at 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Big 12 play. On Saturday, the Bears trailed 24-0 late in the first half, before cutting it to 27-20 early in the fourth quarter behind two touchdown passes and a rushing TD by Sawyer Robertson.

Miller also worked with Mike Leach and Hal Mumme, both longtime college coaches known for their use of the "Air Raid" offensive scheme. He came to Baylor after serving as the offensive coordinator at Tarleton State in 2023.

No word yet from Baylor on who will fill Miller's role for the rest of the season.

You can watch Baylor's media conference on Monday by clicking here.