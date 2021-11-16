Big 12 issues fine, reprimand to Baylor for handling of field storming at Saturday's football game

WACO, Texas — The Big 12 Conference has announced a fine and public reprimand for Baylor University for its handling of field storming at Saturday's football game.

In a statement, the Big 12 Conference Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct policies issued the $25,000 fine and a public reprimand after fans stormed the field during and after Saturday's football game against the University of Oklahoma.

“We have a duty to ensure a safe game environment that provides the visiting team secure egress from the field for players, staff and support personnel, and protection of the team bench area,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “I appreciate Baylor’s advance planning and communication, and although well planned, the end-of-game circumstances made its field storming plan impossible to execute, resulting in an interruption of play, impeding the visiting team from reaching their locker room and damage to OU bench area equipment.”