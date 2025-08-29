Baylor vs. Auburn: A new father–son rivalry kicks off

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — When Baylor and Auburn open the 2025 college football season, the matchup will carry special meaning for one father and son.



Todd Renner graduated from Baylor in 2001, Caleb recently graduated in summer 2025

Baylor and Auburn have played each other four times in history, Baylo leads 2-1-1 in the series

The Bears and Tigers kickoff at 7 p.m.

When Baylor and Auburn open their 2025 college football seasons this weekend, the match-up will carry special meaning for one Texas family — marking the start of a brand-new rivalry between a proud Baylor dad and his Auburn‑alum son.

Dr. Todd Renner, a 2001 Baylor graduate and senior pastor at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake, has been cheering for the Bears his entire life. He admits he once tried to guide his children toward following in his green‑and‑gold footsteps.

“I did my best as a Bear to get our boys interested in going to Baylor, but I lost them to the SEC,” Renner said.

From Baylor Dreams to Auburn Pride

Todd’s oldest son, Caleb, grew up imagining himself walking the Waco campus — at least until the realities of college and career set in.

“I thought I was going to be a Bear for a really long time,” Caleb said. “Then I started growing up and trying to figure out what I wanted to do. I kind of felt a calling toward engineering, which Baylor wasn’t really known for.”During his college search, Caleb considered Texas A&M and Auburn among just four applications he submitted. Auburn’s quick acceptance — paired with a unique faith connection — sealed his decision.

“In Auburn’s Creed, they have his benediction version of it, so I was like, ‘Oh, that’s God — He might be doing something,” Caleb recalled.

A Weekend Four Years in the Making

The father and son have had this game circled on their calendars for more than four years. While their loyalties now split between Bears and Tigers, their bond remains stronger than team colors.

“We’re family first, and then Bears and Tigers second,” Todd said. “But it’s a very close second this weekend.”As kickoff approaches, both are ready to trade good‑natured jabs, knowing the final score won’t change the deeper connection driving their love of the game — and each other.

