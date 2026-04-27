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Baylor Men's Tennis will host NCAA Tournament first and second rounds

Baylor
Baylor University
Baylor
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It's a short trip for the Baylor men's tennis team to the first and second round of the NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Team Championships. Waco will host both rounds at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The No. 10 seed Baylor play against Tulsa in the first round. If Baylor advances to the second round, BU would face the winner of Auburn and Santa Clara.

Baylor has made the tournament 28 consecutive years.

Schedule:
First- and second-round competition May 1-2
Super-regional May 8 or 9
Quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match May 14-17

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