Baylor football completes non-conference scheduling, hosts UIW to open 2027 season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football announced Wednesday it has finalized its non-conference scheduling through 2027, with the Bears set to host UIW on Sept. 4 to kick off the 2027 season.

The Bears are currently one of only two programs nationwide to face 11 Power 4 conference opponents in 2025, a feat they'll repeat in 2026 with Auburn and SMU returning to the schedule.

Analyst Kelley Ford has rated Baylor's entire 2025 home slate as the sixth-best season ticket value in college football, trailing only Iowa State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Oregon.

Looking Ahead: 2026-2027 Schedules Set

The Bears have locked in their three-game non-conference schedules for the next two seasons. In 2026, Baylor will travel to face Auburn on Sept. 5 before returning to McLane Stadium to host Prairie View A&M on Sept. 12 and SMU on Sept. 19.

The 2027 slate begins with the UIW home opener on Sept. 4, followed by a marquee matchup against Oregon at McLane Stadium on Sept. 11. The Bears will then hit the road for a Sept. 18 contest at Air Force in Colorado Springs.

Extended Scheduling Framework

Baylor has also begun mapping out future seasons beyond 2027. The program has secured two non-conference games for 2028, hosting North Texas on Sept. 2 and making a return trip to Oregon on Sept. 9. For 2029, the Bears are scheduled to travel to Denton to face North Texas on Sept. 1.

The Bears return to action this Saturday when they visit SMU, with kickoff set for 11 a.m.