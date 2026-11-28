Baylor appears to have found its next football coach.

The Bears are expected to hire UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, according to ESPN sources.

The two sides are still working through finalizing a deal, but it is expected to be complete in the next few days.

Traylor has gone 63-28 over seven seasons at UTSA.

The move comes after Dave Aranda was dismissed in late October. Joe Klanderman has been serving as interim head coach.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

