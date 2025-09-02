Baylor baseball to participate in Round Rock Classic in February

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears baseball team is heading back to Dell Diamond for the first time since 2021 for the Round Rock Classic.

The weekend tournament, set for Feb 20-22, 2026, is the Bears' second appearance at the event.

2026 ROUND ROCK CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 20:

Purdue vs. Southern Miss – 2 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Baylor – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21:

Baylor vs. Purdue – 1 p.m.

Southern Miss vs. Oregon State – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22:

Purdue vs. Oregon State – 11 a.m.

Southern Miss vs. Baylor – 3 p.m.

