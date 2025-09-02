Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBaylor Bears

Actions

Baylor baseball to participate in Round Rock Classic in February

Baylor baseball
Shahji Adam
Baylor baseball
Posted

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears baseball team is heading back to Dell Diamond for the first time since 2021 for the Round Rock Classic.

The weekend tournament, set for Feb 20-22, 2026, is the Bears' second appearance at the event.

2026 ROUND ROCK CLASSIC SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb. 20:
Purdue vs. Southern Miss – 2 p.m.
Oregon State vs. Baylor – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21:
Baylor vs. Purdue – 1 p.m.
Southern Miss vs. Oregon State – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22:
Purdue vs. Oregon State – 11 a.m.
Southern Miss vs. Baylor – 3 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood