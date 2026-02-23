Baylor athletics weekend recap: Bears basketball, softball, tennis, acrobatics and baseball

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It was a busy weekend for Baylor athletics, with the men's basketball team pulling off a comeback win, softball going 2-2 at a tournament against ranked competition, and men's tennis falling in a Top-10 rematch.

Men's Basketball: Bears rally past Arizona State 73-68

Baylor men's basketball overcame a halftime deficit for the first time this season, rallying past Arizona State 73-68 in a second-half comeback at Foster Pavilion. The win moved the Bears to 14-13 overall and 4-10 in Big 12 play.

Obi Agbim led the comeback, scoring 13 of his 16 points in the second half, including four three-pointers in the final minutes that helped seal the victory.

Freshman Tounde Yessoufou also had a standout performance. His six made field goals against Arizona State tied the freshman program record for field goals made in a season at 182, matching a mark set by Larry Spicer in the 1975-76 season.

Baylor's next home game is Tuesday, Feb. 24, against No. 4 Arizona in the team's second-to-last home game of the season.

Men's Tennis: No. 6 Baylor falls to No. 4 Wake Forest in rematch

Baylor Athletics

One week after beating Wake Forest, No. 6 Baylor men's tennis fell to the Demon Deacons in a Top-10 rematch, dropping the Bears to 7-4 on the season.

Despite the team result, No. 13 Devin Badenhorst defeated Wake Forest's top-ranked player, No. 17 DK Suresh, for the second consecutive week.

Baylor's next match is a road contest at Illinois on Friday, Feb. 27.

Softball: Bears go 2-2 at Clemson Classic, move to 11-3

Baylor Athletics

Baylor softball went 2-2 at the Clemson Classic, including two losses to a ranked Clemson team, but moved to 11-3 on the season.

Sophomore pitcher Cambree Creager was a standout performer across the weekend. She logged 11.2 innings pitched, posted a 1.80 ERA, held opponents to a .239 batting average, and struck out nine batters. In Saturday's opener against Coastal Carolina, Creager pitched a career-high seven innings.

Junior Abi Flores provided one of the weekend's brightest offensive performances, hitting .400 for the tournament with two doubles, a .600 slugging percentage, and recording her first RBI of the season.

Acrobatics & Tumbling: No. 1 Baylor dominates No. 8 UMHB by 30 points in home opener

Baylor Athletics

The top-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team dominated its home opener Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center, topping No. 8 UMHB 281.05 to 250.61 — a margin of 30.44 points. The win improved the Bears to 3-0 on the season and extended their all-time record against UMHB to 6-0.

Baylor recorded two perfect 10s on the afternoon and lost only one heat across the entire meet. The Bears also debuted a never-before-competed skill, the 3-high slide to split pyramid, and extended their meet winning streak to 53.

Baylor returns to the Ferrell Center on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. to face No. 2 Oregon as part of the program's "Decade of Dominance" celebration.

Baseball: Bears fall to No. 18 Southern Miss 5-1 at Round Rock Classic

Baylor Athletics

Baylor baseball dropped its finale at the 2026 Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, falling to No. 18 Southern Miss 5-1 to finish the tournament at 4-3.

Despite drawing nine walks and being hit by pitches three times, the Bears managed only three hits and left 13 runners on base. Senior right-hander Cade Hansen made his second career start at the Division I level, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts before the bullpen kept the Bears within striking distance. Southern Miss added two insurance runs in the ninth to pull away.

Head coach Mitch Thompson addressed the loss.

"Obviously I'm disappointed that we couldn't get a win this weekend. Offensively today, we struggled. Couldn't seem to get anything going. They gave us some opportunities with some walks and hit by pitches, gave us traffic, but we couldn't get the big hit. So, it's just a disappointing day for us offensively. I thought our pitching staff and our bullpen did a nice job of keeping us in the game, giving us an opportunity to make a comeback," Thompson said.

Redshirt sophomore catcher Brayden Buchanan had 2 of the Bears' 3 hits, recording his third career and second straight multi-hit game. Redshirt freshman outfielder Hunter Snow was hit by a pitch three times, setting a Round Rock Classic single-game record and tying the Baylor single-game record. Pearson Riebock and Travis Sanders were each named to the Round Rock Classic All-Tournament Team.

Baylor returns home Tuesday, Feb. 24, to host Stephen F. Austin at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark in Waco. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

This story was converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.