Baylor announces 2026 Hall of Fame Class, including 'Voice of the Bears' Morris

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University announced its 2026 Athletics Hall of Fame class Thursday, featuring longtime broadcaster John Morris alongside an elite group that includes Biletnikoff Award winner Corey Coleman and two-time NCAA track champion Trayvon Bromell.

Morris, known as the "Voice of the Bears," joins his former mentor Frank Fallon as the fourth sports media representative in the hall of fame. The longtime play-by-play announcer has called Baylor football and men's basketball games since 1995.

The eight-member class also includes former Texas state senator David Sibley, who will be recognized on the "B" Association Wall of Honor.

The induction banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Hurd Welcome Center Grand Ballroom. Honorees will also be recognized during the Baylor-Texas Tech football game Nov. 21 at McLane Stadium.

2026 Hall of Fame Inductees:

John Morris — Broadcasting

• 1985 Baylor graduate and longest-tenured athletics department employee

• Has called Baylor sports since 1987, became full-time play-by-play announcer in 1995

• Won Chris Schenkel Award in 2024, making Baylor first school with two Schenkel winners

• Named Texas Co-Sportscaster of the Year in 2019

• Called men's basketball's 2021 national championship game

Quincy Acy — Men's Basketball

• Finished career ranked top 10 in scoring (1,360 points), rebounds (828), blocks (177) and field goal percentage (60.2%)

• Part of two NCAA Elite Eight teams and 2009 NIT runner-up squad

• Named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year in 2011, All-Big 12 Defensive Team in 2012

• Played seven NBA seasons, most recently coached with Dallas Mavericks

Trayvon Bromell — Track and Field

• Five-time Big 12 champion and four-time All-American in two seasons (2014-15)

• Won 2014 NCAA outdoor 100 meters with world junior record 9.97 seconds

• Won 2015 NCAA indoor 200 meters with school record 20.19 seconds

• Bronze medalist at 2015 and 2022 World Championships, competed in 2016 and 2021 Olympics

Zane Carlson — Baseball

• Set single-season (15) and career saves records as 2000 freshman

• Named National Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball

• Helped lead Bears to first Big 12 baseball championship

• Still holds records for most appearances (111) and strikeouts in relief (223)

Corey Coleman — Football

• 2015 Biletnikoff Award winner as nation's top receiver

• Two-time All-American with school-record 20 touchdown catches in 2015

• First program receiver with two 1,000-yard seasons

• 16th overall pick in 2016 NFL Draft by Cleveland Browns

Hayley Davis — Women's Golf

• Program's first All-American with career scoring average of 73.00

• Holds records for career top-10 finishes (28) and top-five finishes (20)

• Led Bears to Big 12 and regional titles, NCAA Tournament runner-up as senior

• Won four professional titles since turning pro in 2015

Bill Martineson — Track and Field

• Four-time All-American in 1946-47, one of only two Baylor athletes to earn All-America honors in 100 and 220 in same year

• Placed third in 100-yard dash in both 1946 and 1947

• Won anchor leg on Southwest Conference championship 4x110 relay team in 1946

• Won 100-yard dash at 1946 Drake Relays and 1947 Texas Relays

Tiffani McReynolds — Track and Field

• Only Baylor athlete to earn four All-America honors in same individual event (60-meter hurdles)

• Runner-up three times, fourth once at NCAA indoor championships

• First Big 12 athlete to win same event four consecutive seasons at conference meet

• Holds school record with seven individual conference titles

David Sibley — Wall of Honor (Men's Basketball)

• Three-year basketball letterman, team captain for 1970 squad that finished third in Southwest Conference

• Served as Waco mayor and four-term Texas state senator (1991-2002)

• Chaired powerful Senate Business and Commerce Committee for four sessions

• Graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry, later earned law degree from Baylor

