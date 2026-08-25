Baylor Bears unveil throwback uniforms for 2026 Big 12 season opener against Colorado

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor unveiled new throwback uniforms for the 2026 season that will debut in the Big 12 opener against Colorado.

Baylor Unveils Throwback Uniforms

The look pays tribute to an era of Baylor football under Hall of Fame head coach Grant Teaff. Inspired by the Bear Paw uniforms worn from 1982 to 1992, the throwback recreates the iconic look with the bear paw on the shoulder pads for the first time in more than three decades and B-A-Y-L-O-R across the chest.

The 10 stars on the helmet also pay tribute to Teaff, who introduced the star decals to Baylor's helmets, led the Bears to their first 10-win season and recorded 10 victories over Texas.

The Bear Paw was worn by some of the most memorable teams and players of the Teaff era, including the 1991 Bears, who will be recognized and honored during the throwback game against Colorado.

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