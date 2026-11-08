Baylor Bears dominate Iowa State, secure bowl eligibility behind DJ Lagway’s dynamic performance

WACO, Texas (KRHD) — Baylor football is officially heading back to a bowl game for the first time since 2024, and the Bears did it in convincing fashion.

Baylor beats Iowa State to become bowl eligible

After stumbling out of the gates and falling behind 10-0 against Iowa State, Baylor found its rhythm, dominated the middle portions of the game, and put together an impressive performance to take down the Cyclones. The victory marks another important milestone for the Bears, who continue to build momentum under interim head coach Joe Klanderman.

The afternoon at McLane Stadium did not begin the way Baylor envisioned. Iowa State came out with energy and capitalized on the Bears' early struggles, building a 10-0 advantage. One of the biggest plays came when the Cyclones broke off a 40-yard touchdown run, putting Baylor in an early hole.

However, the Bears refused to panic. Baylor's offense began finding its rhythm in the second quarter, exploding for 21 points and completely changing the momentum of the game.

Interim head coach Joe Klanderman said he was impressed with how his players responded to the early adversity, emphasizing that football is a game of unexpected moments.

"Football is a game of random events and setbacks," Klanderman said. "And so, you know, that's just, that wasn't the start, obviously, that we wanted. But we weren't done."

Klanderman also discussed the message he delivered to his defensive players after Iowa State found the end zone. His message was simple: one bad play does not define a football game.

At the college football level, every opponent has the talent to make big plays. What separates successful teams is how they respond when things do not go according to plan. Against Iowa State, Baylor showed it had the resilience to overcome an early setback.

Leading the offensive charge was quarterback DJ Lagway, who delivered an impressive performance through the air while showcasing his athleticism as a runner.

Lagway finished with 119 rushing yards on just 11 carries, averaging nearly 11 yards per attempt. His ability to escape pressure, extend plays, and pick up significant yardage on the ground gave Iowa State another dimension to defend.

One of his biggest moments came on a 40-yard rushing touchdown, a play that highlighted his patience, vision, and ability to recognize an opportunity.

Lagway explained that the play was one Baylor had practiced in situations where the offense needed a short gain.

"I kind of knew when I got to the play that it was going to be there," Lagway said. "We kind of run that play on third down, you know, kind of third-and-short, trying to get the first down. But I kind of felt it. I was patient on it."

He also credited the offensive line for creating the opening.

"The O-line did a great job picking up the twist, and it popped," Lagway said.

The play demonstrated the importance of execution across the entire offense. Lagway made the right read, trusted his blockers, and had the speed to turn an opportunity into a major scoring play.

His running ability also gives Baylor another weapon moving forward. Defenses must account for his ability to make plays both through the air and on the ground, creating additional opportunities for the Bears' offense.

The victory was also another important moment for Klanderman, who improved to 2-0 as Baylor's interim head coach.

Taking over a college football program during the season is never an easy assignment. Interim coaches must quickly establish expectations, maintain player confidence, and keep the team focused.

So far, Klanderman has helped Baylor find stability and build momentum.

Players have also praised his football knowledge and the individual attention he brings to the coaching staff. For Lagway, one of the biggest benefits has been the opportunity to study film with Klanderman and learn how to recognize defensive tendencies.

"Just watching film with him, just talking ball, talking different things," Lagway said. "He's giving me little cues on the DB and their foot placement, telling them they can't disguise little stuff like that."

Lagway said those small details can make a significant difference when preparing for an opponent.

"That goes a long way, but just learning ball. I feel like he's definitely helped me a lot. I love learning from Coach Klanderman."

That relationship between coach and quarterback could be especially valuable as Baylor prepares for its postseason opportunity. Understanding defensive alignments, recognizing tendencies, and making quicker decisions are all important parts of developing as a quarterback.

Another encouraging aspect of Baylor's victory was the way the offense and defense supported one another. After the defense allowed Iowa State to jump ahead early, the offense responded with a major scoring stretch. That production gave the defense an opportunity to regroup and make adjustments.

Baylor's players emphasized the importance of complementary football, understanding that success requires both sides of the ball to work together.

"When somebody makes a big play, you know how we started slow," one player said. "The offense picked up for us today. They made a lot of plays. That showed us we had to be able to step up and make the stops so they could still get on the field."

That mentality will be important as Baylor enters the final stretch of its season. Teams that find postseason success often rely on more than individual talent. They need communication, trust, and the ability to respond when the game changes direction.

With the victory over Iowa State, Baylor has accomplished one of its most important goals: earning bowl eligibility and securing a postseason opportunity for the first time since 2024.

The accomplishment gives the players something to build on after a challenging season. It also provides an opportunity to continue improving and carry confidence into the postseason.

The Bears now turn their attention to their next challenge, a road trip to Provo, Utah, to take on the BYU Cougars.

The matchup will provide another opportunity for Baylor to test itself against Big 12 competition and carry the momentum from its Iowa State victory into a difficult road environment.

Baylor will look to avoid another slow start while continuing to maximize Lagway's versatility on offense. Defensively, the Bears will need to establish themselves early and prevent BYU from gaining momentum.

For Klanderman, the challenge is continuing to build on the progress made during his first two games as interim head coach.

The victory over Iowa State was about more than adding another win to the record. It was a demonstration of resilience, offensive versatility, and a team beginning to find its identity under new leadership.

Falling behind 10-0 could have put the Bears in a difficult position. Instead, they responded with 21 second-quarter points, received an outstanding rushing performance from Lagway, and showed the kind of chemistry that can carry a team through adversity.

Baylor's return to bowl eligibility is now secured. The Bears have momentum, confidence, and another opportunity ahead of them as they prepare for BYU.

