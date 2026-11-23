WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude, and giving back. Two Baylor basketball brothers made sure several Waco families had something extra to be thankful for this holiday season.

Mingo Brothers help Waco Community during Thanksgiving season

Kayden and Dylan Mingo hosted a Thanksgiving giveaway at Remnant Outreach Church, providing local families with turkeys, groceries, and all the essentials needed to put a holiday meal on the table.

With support from Sprouts and Helberg Handcrafted BBQ, the brothers distributed Thanksgiving turkeys donated by Helberg, along with bags of groceries and pantry staples to help families prepare for the holiday.

For Pastor Lawrence Pullen of Remnant Outreach Church, the impact of the giveaway was about more than the food.

He recalled one woman who arrived expecting to receive a turkey but was overwhelmed when she discovered the brothers and their supporters had provided an entire Thanksgiving meal.

"Oh, it was good, it was really good. There were a lot of people came out," Pullen said. "One lady started crying because she didn't know. She thought she was just coming to get a turkey, but they had all of the fixings."

The giveaway also included drinks and other Thanksgiving essentials, helping families take home everything they needed to celebrate.

For Kayden and Dylan Mingo, the opportunity to connect with the community was just as important as the food being distributed.

When asked about the experience, Kayden said seeing the happiness on people's faces made the event especially meaningful.

"I remember the whole thing really, just taking a lot of pictures with people and helping them out," Mingo said. "Seeing the smiles on people's faces was the most important thing for us."

The brothers' involvement extended beyond organizing the giveaway. According to Pullen, the entire Mingo family spent time interacting with families, taking pictures and helping wherever they could.

He said the brothers even made a point to visit members of the church who were volunteering at the drink station.

"They were all over the place. They took pictures in the back with everybody," Pullen said. "They were just down to earth. I just appreciate their attitude and their heart and their ability to be able to mingle and be around people."

For Pullen, that willingness to connect with everyone demonstrated the character of the Mingo family.

On the basketball court, Kayden Mingo made the move to Baylor after playing at Penn State, while his brother Dylan arrived in Waco as a highly touted five-star recruit. Both brothers now have an opportunity to represent Baylor beyond basketball through their involvement in the community.

With support from local businesses and the Remnant Outreach Church family, Kayden and Dylan Mingo helped make the holiday a little brighter for Waco families.

For information about future outreach events, visit Remnant Outreach Church on Facebook. Families looking for additional food assistance and community resources can also visit United Way of Waco-McLennan County at https://unitedwaywaco.org/.