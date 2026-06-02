Argentina vs. Honduras World Cup friendly set to bring $12M economic boost to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Argentina and Honduras will face off Saturday at Kyle Field in a World Cup friendly that is part of the Road to the 2026 World Cup, hosted by North American countries. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

CITY PREP WORLD CUP

The match features living legend Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title. The tournament could be his final World Cup, making the appearance especially significant for fans. Group play for the 2026 World Cup begins June 11.

Angie Bertinot, the Marketing Manager for Visit College Station, said the economic projections for the event are likely an underestimate.

"We ran some numbers a few weeks ago, and we were looking around a 12 million dollar economic impact to the city — we really think that's probably pretty conservative."

Bertinot said the event is expected to fill hotels, restaurants, and shops across the city. She added that the arrival of international fans represents a new demographic for College Station and a long-term opportunity for the local tourism industry.

"There's a long-term value of that of somebody coming here, having an amazing experience and hopefully thinking, hey, I'm gonna come back here for something else."

The friendly is one of several large-scale events College Station has hosted recently, including the Savannah Bananas and USA Track and Field. Bertinot said the city's ability to handle events of varying sizes is a key part of its identity as a host city.

"We have really a variety of type of events that we're hosting again, big and small, everything in between, and that's what we want to market — that's what we want to as we're out there selling is that we can support any type of event."

For those attending Saturday's match, Bertinot said to expect conditions similar to an Aggie game day. Texas A&M has reserved parking available in advance, and buses will run for those parking further from the stadium. Parking is also available at Century Square and Northgate, both within walking distance of campus.

Pre-game activities begin at 1 p.m. at Aggie Park, where the Texas A&M bookstore will sell soccer merchandise and Panini will be on site with sticker books and trading items. Visit College Station will also be present with free rally towels and photo opportunities.

A fan fest in North Plaza will feature Road to 26 partners including Zambos, Celsius, and Home Depot, which is expected to have a large inflatable of Messi on site. Visit Houston will also be present to promote the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches in Houston later this month.

For those not attending either event this weekend, Bertinot said to expect heavier traffic on Highway 6 and in the area around campus, particularly in the hours leading up to kickoff.

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