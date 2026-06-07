Argentina defeats Honduras 2-0 in front of packed crowd at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Argentina defeated Honduras 2-0 in a Road to 26 friendly match at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, drawing a crowd of more than 90,000 fans from around the world.

The stadium, typically filled with maroon and white on football Saturdays, transformed into a sea of blue as soccer fans brought their culture, flags, hats, and scarves to the iconic venue.

Kayleen Aracena, a fan who traveled from Dallas for the match, described what the experience meant to her.

"It's really exciting, very emotional. We love soccer games. We love coming out here supporting our team, our country, our home. Basically it means everything for us. We love it over here."

Many in attendance came for the chance to see Lionel Messi, the worldwide icon and defending champion with Argentina. Before kickoff, fans gathered outside the stadium with music and chants, creating a festive atmosphere that extended well beyond the seats.

Khalid Ansari, a Texas A&M alum who attended the match, said the scene was unlike anything he had experienced at Kyle Field before.

"I love it. I've never seen soccer like this at Kyle Field before. I went to school here and I've never seen anything like it, so it's really cool to see."

Familiar football game day traditions also made an appearance, with chants in the stands and the wave showing that some customs cross borders.

Mandy Alicea, a fan at the game, said the energy inside the stadium was electric.

"It is amazing. I mean, the atmosphere is great. You can hear. I'm cheering in the background we just had a great time."

Argentina's next match takes them to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, where they will face Iceland. Honduras does not have another friendly scheduled.

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