Alliance Fast Pitch Southern Championships bring top 14U softball talent to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — More than 30 teams competing in the 14U division from across Texas are facing off at Travis Fields in Bryan for the Alliance Fast Pitch Southern Championships, presented by Prime Sports.

Alliance Fast Pitch Southern Tournament

The tournament brings together some of the top young softball players in the state, giving them a chance to sharpen their skills and get noticed by college coaches.

Tournament participant Kaitlyn Tualbert said the opportunity is one she is not taking for granted.

"It's awesome, you know, getting any money I can from my parents, just trying to get a scholarship. That's ultimately the goal for everyone, I think," Tualbert said.

The event is also one of many tournaments Travis Fields hosts throughout the season, and organizers say it plays a meaningful role in the local economy.

Travis Fields General Manager Travis Triola said the championships are about more than just softball.

"So events like this, it really helps with, you know, our hotels, our restaurants, our businesses. So anything we can do to have a different feel to the city and, you know, show what the city of Bryan's all about, that's what these are for," Triola said.

Prime Sports and Performance part-owner and event director Kristi Malpass, who is also coaching at the tournament, said high-level competition is the most effective way for players to develop.

"That's the only way that you grow in the game. And right here in Travis, we have some of the best top 14U teams in Texas, and there's even out of states on all these teams, and they're getting to compete and also get ready for one of their biggest tournaments out there," Malpass said.

Malpass said starting early is critical for players who want to play at the college level, pointing to a key date on the recruiting calendar.

"More than you know, all college coaches have a board from 2031 till 2026 that are about to go there, so their names on that list and getting their names out there, getting them to know them already where they can stay watching them is very important when it comes to the big day on September 1st for them," Malpass said.

The final day of the tournament is Sunday, with championship games scheduled at Veterans Park.

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