Aggie men's golf heads to national championship on a hot streak after up-and-down season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M men's golf is heading to its seventh national championship in the past eight years, and the team is playing its best golf at the right time.

Aggie Golf National Championship Preview

The Aggies have had an up-and-down season, but the program is hitting its stride heading into national championship play at Omni La Costa Spa.

Freshman Shiv Parmar said the team's momentum is building at the right moment.

"I mean, we were, we separate ourselves with us in Texas and I think if we just keep this momentum going in the natti's, we can have a good week."

Getting to match play has been the real hurdle in previous seasons. Head Coach Brian Kortan said the team will need to play their style to move on.

"We just have to be ourselves and we're out there and play well. The numbers are what the numbers are, but for us to do the things that we do well, in an uncomfortable environment, if we get there and they're able to settle into that, we have a good chance as anybody to make match play," Kortan said.

Four players have experience at Omni La Costa Spa, giving them confidence heading into the tournament. Kortan said that familiarity is a significant advantage.

"Aaron and Wheaton have had some really good experiences on that golf course, so that bodes well for them, and the other guys will — Chris has played it as well with Pepperdine last year. So yeah, we'll be in good shape with those guys knowing what's expected and how to get it around the golf course."

Coaches have worked to keep players in their established routines to maintain consistency heading into the postseason. Sophomore Wheaton Ennis said that preparation has made the championship feel like any other week.

"I think they do a great job at preparing us for regionals and kind of keeping us focused throughout the year on our goals and trying to compete each week and so once we get to regionals, you know, it kind of just feels like another week and we're going through the same things showed in regionals."

Stroke play begins Friday, with match play set to begin the following Tuesday. Coverage will air live on the Golf Channel.

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