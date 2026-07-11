COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Aggie baseball players poised to hear their names called at the 2026 MLB Draft

Multiple Texas A&M baseball players are projected to be selected when the 2026 MLB Draft begins Saturday.

Aggies MLB Draft Preview

After a strong 2026 season, several Aggie Baseball players are waiting to hear their names called at the 2026 MLB Draft. The voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco, shared his thoughts on the program's top prospects.

Transfer Chris Hacopian is projected to be selected in the top 10. Despite dealing with an injury, Hacopian's performance at the plate remained strong.

"Limited because of the injury, but it didn't limit how he hit. He got back on that stride and you could — again, having worked in minor league ball, and it was some time ago, what they look for and what they value, Chris Hacopian's got to be right there at the top of the list," Monaco said.

His blend of power and competitive drive helps separate him from other prospects.

Three-year starter Caden Sorrell is seen as a late first-round talent by draft projections. Monaco says whoever drafts the first-team All-SEC member will be getting a steal.

"To me, he's one of the best players to wear maroon and white. I truly believe that. And probably more understated. He's very quiet, but there's a quiet confidence. There's a quiet strength that Caden Sorrell carries for sure," Monaco said.

After suffering a torn labrum his sophomore season, Gavin Grohovac put together a dominant junior year and looks to be a possible first-round pick. Monaco says scouts who view Grohovac only as a first baseman are missing the bigger picture.

"If a scout is only looking at Gavin as a first baseman, he's not doing his job. This is another guy that there are going to be 29 teams who are going to have to answer to why didn't we draft him," Monaco said.

Pitchers Shane Sdao and Clayton Freshcorn are both projected to be drafted as well.

Catcher Bear Harrison rounds out the group of Aggies with a chance to be selected. Monaco says Harrison's value behind the plate cannot be overlooked, pointing to the team's strikingly low pass ball and wild pitch numbers as evidence.

"When it comes to pass balls and wild pitches, if you — when you start comparing numbers when teams would come in for a series and you see, you know, a certain time of the year, oh, they've got 40 wild pitches, and you're looking at A&M and it's like 14," Monaco said.

The 2026 MLB Draft begins Saturday at noon on CBS.

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