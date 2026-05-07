Aggie baseball heads to Oxford with SEC tournament berth and ABS challenge on the horizon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball is heading to Oxford, Mississippi, for its second-to-last regular season series, with the Aggies currently sitting in a 3-way tie for 3rd in the SEC and in contention for the SEC tournament title.

Aggie Baseball Ready for Ole Miss

Despite the postseason looming, head coach Michael Early said he wants his team focused on the present.

"Just like we played Tuesday the same, we're gonna play this weekend and next weekend the same, and then when the season's over, you know, we'll see where we're at and then we'll just continue on trying to have one game win streak. So it's really — everyone knows what it is, but it's our job to make it not that. This should feel just like week 2 of the SEC, not 2 weeks to go."

The SEC tournament will feature the automated balls and strikes system, known as ABS — the same system MLB implemented this year. Coaches and players say the transition will require adjustment.

Early said the biggest difference comes down to the technology behind the system.

"I like it and I was saying, we don't have the minor leagues, so there's no better way to do this. The biggest difference is the umpires have trained on Trackman all year and the hitters have trained on Trackman and ABS is Hawkeye, so they're gonna take measurements. So it's just gonna be a different zone."

Relief pitcher Clayton Freshcorn said the new system will reveal a lot about hitters' knowledge of the strike zone.

"I think it hurts some and helps some, so it's gonna be interesting to see. I think we're gonna see some guys that think they know the strike zone a lot but probably don't a lot, so it's gonna be interesting to see and fun to watch."

On the pitching front, Ethan Darden is scheduled to start Friday's game. Regarding pitcher Shane Sdao, who has previously opened weekend series for the team, Early said he wants his pitchers to embrace flexibility in their roles.

"We want him to be a pitcher. I don't want him to think of himself as a starter and be, you know, I gotta pitch on this day and this week. Like, it's not like that — you're a pitcher, man. When we give you the ball, you throw. If it's 1 inning, great. If it's 7, awesome. So I think he's — Wesson, all these guys are great. Wesson's handled everything."

The Aggies face Ole Miss on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

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