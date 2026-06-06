Aggie alumnus Andrew Palomo to call Honduras vs. Argentina friendly at his alma mater

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Andrew Palomo has called World Cup matches and Olympic events, but nothing quite compares to what awaits him Friday night at Kyle Field.

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The ESPN broadcaster and Texas A&M alumnus will call the friendly match between Honduras and Argentina from the booth at his alma mater — a full-circle moment he says feels beyond anything he imagined when he walked through those same gates as a student.

"Having walked through the turnstiles at Kyle Field many a times — I think I missed one game during my stay here at College Station — and being able to walk in with my backpack on and with my mindset on telling stories to the crowd," Palomo said.

Palomo, a native of El Salvador, came to A&M in 1991 and competed on the track team while studying agriculture, with plans to return home and help grow his family's coffee business. An opportunity to call a track meet changed everything.

"Sports is what got me to get up without an alarm," Palomo said. "So I translate that as the one thing that I was extremely passionate about. I never thought I was gonna make a career out of it."

That career now spans 26 years and includes some of the biggest stages in sports. But Palomo said calling this game will be uniquely personal.

"It's already been one of the easiest games to prep because I don't have to prep anything about the stadium because I think I know a lot about it enough to be able to tell the story to the fans and also to have them, you know, at maybe at some point think about coming over here and visiting," Palomo said.

He plans to use his time on air to introduce Kyle Field and College Station to a global audience, answering questions his broadcast colleagues are already asking — why the field is named Kyle, why the city is called College Station, and what Texas A&M stands for.

"I wanna make them feel like it's also a full circle moment for them," Palomo said.

A&M is a family institution for the Palomos. Both of his older brothers graduated from the university before him, and two of his sons are current Aggies. Having his family in the stands adds another layer to an already emotional weekend.

"Very few of those opportunities that I'm able to have the kids at work with me," Palomo said. "They'll be — it'll be exciting, right, to get to meet after the game. Before the game, I'm gonna be tuned in to whatever I need to do. After the game, once the broadcast is done, we're gonna get together and we're gonna talk about each of them, their perspective of the game."

On the field, Palomo said the match carries real stakes despite its friendly designation. Argentina enters as defending World Cup champions and will use the game to sharpen their squad ahead of the tournament. Several players are working through health concerns, and Palomo said he does not expect Lionel Messi to start.

Honduras, meanwhile, is operating under a new head coach, with roughly 6 or 7 players earning their first national team call-ups. Palomo said those players will be competing to make an impression.

"I don't see them just coming in as sparing for a World Cup champion," Palomo said.

He also encouraged anyone still on the fence about attending to make a decision quickly, noting limited tickets remain.

"Just come over," Palomo said. "Let's let the folks that are going to be coming here for the first time leave with a great impression about what College Station is and what Texas A&M is about."

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The match will stream on ESPN+.

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