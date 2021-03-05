Menu

Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo a vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. A man who found Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV last week after the golf star who later told sheriff's deputies he did not know how the collision occurred and didn't even remember driving, crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents. Law enforcement has not previously disclosed that Woods had been unconscious following the collision. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 16:22:29-05

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A court document says a man found Tiger Woods unconscious after his SUV crashed in Southern California.

The document obtained Friday was written by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy seeking a search warrant to obtain data from the SUV's event recorder.

The man lives nearby, heard the crash last week, and walked to the SUV.

He told deputies Woods would not respond to questions.

The first deputy on the scene has said Woods was able to talk to him and answer basic questions.

Authorities have said Woods later told deputies he didn't remember driving or how the crash occurred.

According to The Associated Press, news of Woods being unconscious after the crash had not been disclosed previously by law enforcement.

On Wednesday, law enforcement executed a search warrant for the data recorder on Woods' 2021 Hyundai GV80

Last week, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods' accident was "purely an accident."

