5 Texas A&M players selected on final day of 2026 MLB Draft, led by Bear Harrison in fifth round

PHILADELPHIA, (KRHD) — Five Texas A&M baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft Sunday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Catcher Bear Harrison headlined the group, going 160th overall to the New York Yankees in the fifth round. Harrison started 52 games behind the plate during the 2026 season, slashing .297/.495/.626 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 35 RBI. The junior also scored 50 runs, smacked 46 hits and stole 3 bases. In SEC play, Harrison hit .319 with 9 doubles, 7 homers and a 1.114 OPS. He was hit by a pitch 23 times on the year, which stands as the Texas A&M single-season record.

During his 2 seasons in Aggieland, Harrison appeared in 97 games with 94 starts. The Danville, California, native recorded a .276 batting average along with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 69 RBI. Behind the plate, Harrison recorded 815 putouts and nabbed 14 would-be base stealers.

Right-handed pitcher Weston Moss was selected 316th overall by the Washington Nationals in the 11th round. Moss posted a 5.46 ERA in 14 starts during his junior campaign. The Spring, Texas, native struck out 69 batters in 64.1 innings, finished with a 5-2 record and limited opponents to a .264 batting average. In his final start of the season against Texas State in the College Station Regional, Moss struck out a personal-best 10 batters across a career-long 7.1 innings.

Throughout his 3-year career in Aggieland, Moss made 57 appearances with 18 starts, registering a 4.50 ERA and striking out 145 batters in 136.0 innings.

Transfer Jase Evangelista, who had signed to play for Texas A&M from UNLV, was selected 424th overall by the Boston Red Sox.

Outfielder Jake Duer was selected 536th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 18th round. In his lone season in Aggieland, Duer slashed .304/.406/.479 with 54 RBI and 38 runs scored. The Flower Mound, Texas, native knocked 13 doubles, 2 triples and 7 home runs, adding 22 multi-hit and 13 multi-RBI performances during the 2026 campaign. Duer's most notable performance as an Aggie came in the 2026 College Station Regional, going 3-for-5 with a double, home run and 6 RBI.

Right-handed pitcher Clayton Freshcorn rounded out the group, selected 564th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 19th round. Freshcorn compiled a 2.82 ERA across 54.1 innings while striking out a career-high 56 batters against just 6 walks. The Waller, Texas, native earned consensus All-America honors and was a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award. He tied for the third-most saves in a single season in Texas A&M program history with 12 on the year.

Combined with the 4 players selected on Saturday, the Aggies finished with 9 total selections in the 2026 MLB Draft.