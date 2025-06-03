Zoo in Colorado welcomes 14 baby skunks in a double delivery

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado is celebrating a baby boom of the striped and potentially smelly variety.

The zoo recently announced the birth of 14 skunk kits from two different mothers, creating an adorable — if potentially pungent — nursery.

Isabel gave birth to seven kits on May 5, while fellow skunk Padfoot delivered her own litter of seven kits just two weeks later.

RELATED STORY | One of the famous Big Bear eaglets takes her first flight from Jackie and Shadow's nest

Zoo officials report that all parents and babies are healthy and thriving. Isabel's kits have already begun developing teeth and are starting to interact with each other.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.