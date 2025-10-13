US shutdown drags on; troops to get pay but economic fallout grows

The U.S. federal government is starting another week without a resolution to the shutdown.

Congress is not expected to take action Monday, as lawmakers are observing the Columbus Day federal holiday. Over the weekend, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers held firm on their positions as more consequences of the shutdown emerged.

"This is about the cost of people's health care," said Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

"Easiest way to remedy this is for [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer to open up the government," contended Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

IN RELATED NEWS | Trump administration begins 'reduction in force' as government shutdown continues

Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., have now closed for the first time during this shutdown. On Friday, many federal workers also missed their first paycheck, while thousands of others were permanently laid off.

One group spared for now is active-duty military members, who were set to miss a paycheck this week. On his Truth Social platform over the weekend, President Donald Trump ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “to use all available funds” to ensure troops are paid on Oct. 15, adding that his administration has “identified funds to do this.”

While military pay appears secure for now, the broader economy faces mounting risks as the shutdown enters its third week. The previous shutdown, which lasted about 35 days, resulted in an estimated $11 billion in lost economic productivity, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | IRS furloughs nearly half its workforce as government shutdown continues

Economic effects extend beyond missed paychecks. The U.S. Small Business Administration is unable to process small business loans during a shutdown, hurting entrepreneurs. Businesses that depend on government economic data are also affected, as new reports are not being produced.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting for fairness and accuracy.