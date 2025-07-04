Trump says UFC fight coming to White House for America’s 250th birthday

President Donald Trump plans to bring the octagon to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

At a campaign rally in Iowa on Friday, President Trump announced plans to host a UFC championship fight on the grounds of the White House as part of a larger celebration for America’s 250th birthday next year.

“We're gonna have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House,” Trump told a crowd of supporters.

The president said UFC CEO and President Dana White would handle the logistics of the event, which could accommodate up to 25,000 spectators.

While President Trump didn’t name any potential fighters, he said the match would be for a championship belt.

The idea is sure to spark mixed reactions as the White House is hardly known for hosting commercial sporting events.

Trump has long been a supporter of the UFC, frequently attending fights and often drawing cheers from the crowd. Dana White, in turn, has been a loyal public ally of Trump.

Currently, the UFC has no American male champions following heavyweight star Jon Jones’ recent retirement. Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is the only American fighter holding a UFC title. Trump was in attendance when she captured the belt in June.