White House orders flags flown at half-staff following Minneapolis school shooting

President Donald Trump ordered flags at federal facilities to half-staff on Wednesday following a fatal shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.

The proclamation, signed Wednesday, says flags at all federal locations, military posts, seagoing vessels and embassies abroad will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, August 31.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed and 17 others injured Wednesday when a gunman opened fire during an all-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, police said.

Fourteen people were being treated for injuries, including two children in critical condition.

President Trump said he has been briefed on the shooting. He has also spoken to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, according to a White House official.

"The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" President Trump wrote on Truth Social.