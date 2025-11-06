Federal judge orders Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits for November

A federal judge in Rhode Island on Thursday ordered the Trump Administration to fully fund nationwide SNAP benefits for the month of November.

The order requires that full funding be delivered to states no later than Friday, Nov. 6, from additional money held in reserve by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr.'s decision comes after a coalition of cities and nonprofit groups argued that a proposal to partially fund SNAP payments was insufficient.

The judge on Thursday agreed, saying the government had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" when it chose to only partially fund SNAP in November.

“The defendants failed to consider the practical consequences associated with this decision to only partially fund SNAP,” he wrote in the order. “They knew that there would be a long delay in paying partial Snap payments and failed to consider the harms individual who rely on those benefits would suffer.”

The government said this week it would tap into contingency funds to at least partially support SNAP benefits for November, after being compelled by the courts to do so.

But in an interview with Scripps News, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins warned that the program does not have funds available to extend benefits past November.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.