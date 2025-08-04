Texas Democrats flee state to block GOP redistricting efforts ahead of midterms

The battle over control of the Texas Capitol escalated over the weekend as Texas State House Democrats left the Lone Star State for locations such as New York and Illinois, effectively halting a special session focused on redistricting.

This Democratic exodus, referred to by some as the so-called nuclear option, disrupts the Republican-led effort to redraw congressional maps. Although Democrats do not hold a majority in the Texas State House, they possess sufficient seats to block a quorum. A minimum of 100 members must be present to conduct business in the House, which has 150 members in total.

By departing, Democrats are temporarily stalling the redistricting initiative backed by President Donald Trump. His belief is that if Texas redraws its congressional map before the midterm elections, Republicans could gain five additional seats, potentially maintaining control of Congress.

However, those Democratic lawmakers may face significant penalties for their absence. Texas law permits fines of up to $500 per day for legislators who do not attend.

"Democrats in the Texas House who try and run away like cowards should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated on social media. "We should use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law."

Attention now turns to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Trump to see how Republican leaders will respond to the situation. Meanwhile, a group of Democratic governors is rallying in support of the fleeing lawmakers.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have invited the legislators to their states, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom has suggested exploring redistricting in his own state in light of the Texas situation.

One key development to monitor in the coming days is whether Texas Gov. Abbott will declare the seats of the absent Democrats vacant, as they are not present in the Capitol. The special session is expected to continue for several more weeks, and the governor could call additional special sessions if the Democrats remain outside the state.

