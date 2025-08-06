Will DOJ crackdown prompt sanctuary jurisdictions to alter immigration policies?

The Justice Department has issued a list of 35 sanctuary jurisdictions, pledging to increase immigration lawsuits against states, counties, and cities that limit local cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

This initiative follows comments from White House Border Czar Tom Homan, who indicated a crackdown on sanctuary cities. The updated list encompasses 13 states and 18 cities, with a significant concentration in New York and California, alongside various counties across the nation.

The Justice Department claims these jurisdictions "put American citizens at risk by design." Sanctuary jurisdictions are typically identified based on the level of cooperation they exhibit with federal immigration enforcement.

However, Jessica M. Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, expressed skepticism about how this list may influence immigration policy in affected areas.

"I suspect that it's going to be related to the Trump administration's efforts to have some accountability for these jurisdictions," Vaughan said. "If it supports legal action, if that's the goal of a list of the Department of Justice, then, you know, we're gonna find out in court whether these sanctuary policies are, in fact, legal. And that could be groundbreaking in how to approach this issue going forward."

Vaughan also noted that similar lists have historically prompted a number of counties and cities to reconsider or retract their sanctuary policies, particularly in response to threats of federal funding cuts or other forms of federal pressure.

In contrast, New York City Council member Alexa Aviles emphasized that New York City would not retract its sanctuary city policies.

"This is certainly not well-received by New Yorkers who have a long legacy, we have a long bipartisan support for our sanctuary city policies," Aviles stated. "And we continue to stand by them and stand by ensuring the safety and wellness of every New Yorker, whether they are here for five minutes or 50 years."

While some localities in New York have succumbed to federal threats regarding funding, Aviles affirmed that numerous leaders remain committed to these policies, viewing them as crucial for safeguarding immigrant communities.

